3 people hospitalized in downtown Dallas shooting on Commerce Street, police say

KERA | By Toluwani Osibamowo
Published September 12, 2024 at 3:03 PM CDT
A police car parked outside of a building.
Penelope Rivera
/
KERA
A police car sits parked outside of the Continental Building at 1810 Commerce St. in downtown Dallas on Sept. 12, 2024. Police say three people were hospitalized in a shooting.

Dallas police are investigating a shooting downtown that injured three people Thursday afternoon.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a call at the Continental Building at 1810 Commerce St. just after noon Thursday, a spokesperson for the department said.

All three victims were taken to the hospital, according to a Dallas police lieutenant at the scene. Neither the Dallas Police Department nor Dallas Fire-Rescue provided details on the victims' conditions.

Police said they had no information on a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
News DallasDallas Police DepartmentcrimeshootingGun ViolenceGuns
Toluwani Osibamowo
Toluwani Osibamowo is a general assignments reporter for KERA. She previously worked as a news intern for Texas Tech Public Media and copy editor for Texas Tech University’s student newspaper, The Daily Toreador, before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She is originally from Plano.
