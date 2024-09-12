3 people hospitalized in downtown Dallas shooting on Commerce Street, police say

Dallas police are investigating a shooting downtown that injured three people Thursday afternoon.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a call at the Continental Building at 1810 Commerce St. just after noon Thursday, a spokesperson for the department said.

All three victims were taken to the hospital, according to a Dallas police lieutenant at the scene. Neither the Dallas Police Department nor Dallas Fire-Rescue provided details on the victims' conditions.

Police said they had no information on a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.