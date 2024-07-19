North Texas grapples with fallout from worldwide technology outage

A software update by a Texas-based cybersecurity company called CrowdStrike led to technology issues around the world. Here's some of the issues that North Texas governments, businesses and residents had to deal with:

Local airports

Both Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport reported delays and cancellations. Early Friday morning DFW airport officials warned that there might be significant delays throughout the day and asked travelers to check on the status of their flights.

Several airlines at DFW grounded pending flight departures. As of 1:30 p.m., DFW Airport had delayed nearly 500 flights within, into, or out of the airport and canceled more than 100 flights, according to flight tracker website FlightAware. American Airlines, Delta and Spirit Airlines are some airlines still facing complications.

Some vendors and concessions at Dallas Love Field experienced computer-related problems at the beginning of the outage. Love Field officials posted on X at about 12:30 p.m. Friday that all concessions were open and operational except for @Starbucks mobile app orders.

Texas Department of Public Safety

DPS officials reported Friday that the outage had affected drivers license appointments.

"Multiple applications and services are impaired and unavailable," according to a statement on the DPS website. "All scheduled driver license appointments for today, Friday, July 19th, 2024, have been canceled."

Texas Department of Motor Vehicles

Texas DMV said in a post on X it was impacted by the outage this morning.

"Many department systems and services are unavailable at this time," the post said. "We are working to restore all services as soon as possible.

Texas Secretary of State

The state's secretary of state office issued posts on X and Facebook about its systems being down since Friday morning.

"Due to the worldwide Microsoft outage, several SOS systems are down," according to the post. "We are working diligently to get them back up and running."



Dallas businesses

Restaurants like Chi-fil-a and Cool River Cafe were impacted by the outage was were car rentals that rely computers for bookings. KXAS-TV (Channel 5) reported that its staff "did not have full access to video, interviews, live cameras, and other elements that make a normal newscast possible" for a time Friday morning.

City of Dallas

Dallas officials issued a statement Friday saying that the Dallas Information and Technology Services Department was "actively assessing the impact on city systems" and working with a vendor to remediate issues. The statement said that the top priority was to "maintain stability and minimize disruptions to Public Safety and critical infrastructure operations. Dallas residents were urged to call 911 only to report emergencies and noted that the 311 system was operating normally for non-emergency calls.

City of Fort Worth

City officials reported Friday that the 911 system for the city was functioning and that emergency services were not being delayed.

City of Plano

The city's 911 system was reported to be operational and officials asked residents not to call it to test their service. Problems with the city's non-emergency number reportedly were remedied early Friday.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's news intern.


