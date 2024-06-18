Disaster assistance centers open to help people affected by severe weather in the Dallas area

People affected by recent severe storms, high winds and power outages can get hands-on help applying for financial assistance at disaster assistance centers opened by local governments at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA has set up two help centers. One at Williams Elementary in Garland and another at the Network of Community Ministries in Richardson.

Ministries President Abbie Kauffman says FEMA can help fill gaps in relief.

"The winds — basically equivalent to a category one hurricane sweeping across North Texas — caused significant damage to their property," she said. "If you're already living paycheck to paycheck, there's simply not enough at the end of the month to even replace the food in your fridge, much less a bed."

Centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

Residents can apply for federal funds online, on the App, or by phone. The deadline is July 16.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a disaster declaration soon after the severe weather hit on May 28. Runoff elections were held on the same day, and Dallas County extended its voting hours until 9 p.m. Dozens of voting locations were left without power.

