Thousands still without power in North Texas a week after severe storms

Nearly a week after severe storms left more than half a million without power in North Texas, just under 4,000 people are without power in Dallas, Tarrant, Denton, and Collin counties.

As of Monday afternoon, Dallas County had the majority of outages with around 3,300 people affected according to Oncor's outage map.

Oncor teams continue to work around the clock to restore power, the electric delivery company said in a power restoration update.

The Dallas Office of Emergency Management initially estimated outages in heavily damaged areas would be restored by June 1. Nearly 5,000 additional personnel were brought in from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina, and Virginia to help with restoration efforts.

More storms were expected in the area Monday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service. East and Western North Texas had the greatest risk of severe weather, which could bring damaging winds and hail.

