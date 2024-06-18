Affidavit reveals more on arrest of former Highland Village fire chief in county-wide prostitution sting

An affidavit the Denton Record-Chronicle obtained on Monday provides more information about the former Highland Village Fire Department chief’s arrest during a prostitution sting operation.

Former Chief Jason Collier, 58, of Corinth, is charged with solicitation of prostitution and resisting arrest.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit and other local agencies conducted an undercover operation at a Motel 6 at 1705 Lakepointe Drive in Lewisville this past Thursday, June 13.

Investigators posed as “escorts” through online communications and social media platforms, according to the affidavit.

At about 10:42 a.m., the affidavit states an Arlington detective received a text message in response to an online ad. The affidavit alleges the respondent was Collier.

Collier allegedly agreed to receive a sexual act in exchange for $120. The detective provided the motel address and room number.

At about 3:41 p.m., the affidavit states Collier knocked on the motel room door. Deputies were waiting inside the room wearing attire clearly marked with the word “sheriff” on the front and back of their vests.

The affidavit states when deputies opened the door and announced themselves as officers, Collier backed away and said “wait.”

Collier allegedly pulled his arms away from deputies to keep them from grabbing him and backed toward a marked exit near the door.

The affidavit states he moved erratically and did not comply with verbal commands.

A deputy wrapped his arms around Collier’s upper body and took him to the ground. The affidavit states Collier tensed his body and resisted deputies’ attempts to put his hands behind his back.

Deputies successfully placed him in handcuffs and transported him to the Denton County Jail. Collier was one of 14 arrested in the operation.

Collier posted a $1,500 bail the following day. He resigned from his position as Highland Village Fire Chief on Saturday.