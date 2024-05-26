Locals start cleanup at Denton County marina extensively damaged by severe storms

EAST OF SANGER — RVs were flipped, debris was scattered and marina docks were destroyed due to a possible tornadothat started between Valley View and Sanger near the Oklahoma border and moved east to the Lake Ray Roberts Marina area Saturday night.

“There is so much damage, we don’t even know where to start,” marina management said in a Facebook statement Sunday morning. “Most RVs were turned over, and several people were trapped inside. All were rescued with no known serious injuries.”

In nearby Cooke County, Sheriff Ray Sappington confirmed seven fatalities near Valley View, with a population of less than 800.

The reported tornado was among a spate of severe storms that swept North Texas and parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas overnight, killing at least 15 people and damaging homes and buildings.

Cory Williams, operations manager at Lake Ray Roberts Marina, wasn't in the area during the severe storm Saturday night, but said people started alerting others in the RV park area to get inside a restaurant located next to the RV park.

“About half a dozen people did not get out and were asleep,” Williams said. “ … A lot of [people residing at the RV park] were thrown. As far as we know, there was only one real injury.”

Jennifer Boltz and her husband were cleaning their flipped RV debris late Sunday morning.

Boltz said they usually visit on weekends and were lucky they were not there when the possible tornado struck the area.

She said she planned to have a birthday party for her granddaughter in the morning and was heartbroken. Boltz cried when she first saw her RV destroyed.

“I’m glad we weren’t here, but our neighbors were here, and they got them pulled out and taken to the hospital,” Boltz said.

Juan Betancourt / Denton Record Chronicle A reported tornado destroyed docks at the Lake Ray Roberts Marina late Saturday.

According to Williams, the marina's fuel docks were destroyed, as well as a portion of the marina docks, and boats were heavily damaged.

“We know the boat houses are heavily damaged, all have lost walkways and most boats are damaged," he said.

“We lost our fuel dock and offices along with our dock cat, Ginger,” Lake Ray Roberts Marina said on Facebook.

Marina staff and locals have made it a community effort to clean up the debris and damages.

Williams said people who want to help out should donate phone chargers and flashlights.

“We have people showing up with food and water,” Williams said.

The Salvation Army of North Texas set up at the marina Sunday to provide food and water, according to posts on social media. The organization is also working with emergency officials to provide other services as the response is mobilized.

The Denton County Office of Emergency Management recommended making donations to the United Way of Denton County to assist with aid and funds for residents to recover.