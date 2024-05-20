Deputy Dallas city manager, chief of staff join growing list of departures. Are more on the way?

The list of departures in Dallas city government continues to grow, with two more high-ranking officials leaving in the next few weeks.

A Monday memo on their departure did not say whether Deputy City Manager John Fortune and city manager's Chief of Staff Genesis D. Gavino were taking jobs elsewhere.

The news comes after former Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax announced his resignation in late February and became the City of Austin’s top executive in early May.

In April, the DeSoto announced Majed Al-Ghafry, currently a Dallas assistant city manager and chief economic development officer, as a finalist for the role of city manager in that city. Al-Ghafry previously worked as an assistant city manager in El Cajon, California and director of public works in San Antonio.

The DeSoto city council will vote on Al-Ghafry's appointment Tuesday, according to reporting by D Magazine.

“I believe all of my opportunities for growth throughout my career has…put me in a great position to be your next city manager,” Al-Ghafry said during a mid-April talk with DeSoto residents. “I am very committed to the community that I work for.”

Robert Perez, a former Dallas assistant city manager, left to become Topeka, Kansas’ city manager in early May, according to D Magazine.

It also comes after Interim City Manager Kimberly Tolbert, who took over for Broadnax after his resignation, penned an agreement to keep Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia at the department after rumors swirled that both Austin and Houston were considering him for the same role.

KERA reached out to the city for comment Monday afternoon. This story will be updated to include any response.

The memo from Tolbert said Fortune has been at the city since 2017 overseeing

“He has been responsible for leading and overseeing the City’s Safe portfolio, which includes the Dallas Police Department, Dallas Fire-Rescue, Marshal’s Office, Dallas Municipal Courts, Office of Emergency Management, and the Office of Integrated Public Safety,” Tolbert said in the memo.

Fortune also had a hand in weathering city challenges and crisis over the years. That includes overseeing Dallas’ “Mega-Shelter” operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, implementing a quality management program in the city’s fire rescue department and establishing sobering service centers and “compassionate intervention” for those in need.

Gavino also started in the city in 2017. She worked on the implementation of the city’s legislative meeting calendar and public meeting archive system. She left the city manager’s office in 2020 to work in the Office of Equity and Inclusion as its Resilience Officer.

“In that role, Genesis provided strategic, operation, and organization leadership to integrate and align resilience, equity and inclusion principles across City strategies, polices, and programs,” Tolbert said in the memo.

While the two city staff members add to a growing list at City Hall, District 9 Council Member Paula Blackmon said they city saw it coming.

“We anticipated these that have surfaced and maybe a few others,” Blackmon told KERA in a text message. “No surprises.”

Blackmon said city officials are confident the roles will be filled without disruption to normal city functions.

She also said the city may have to make agreements similar to the one penned to retain Chief Garcia in order to keep other top Dallas executives.

Gavino’s resignation is effective May 31. Fortune leaves the city June 7.

