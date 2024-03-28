© 2024 KERA News
News for North Texas
Parkland Memorial Hospital increases veteran-staffed security

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published March 28, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Parkland Health and Hospital
BJ Austin
/
KERA News
Dallas County’s Parkland Health hospital board has approved a contract that will create more jobs for veterans.

Dallas County’s Parkland Health hospital board approved an increase its security contract with a veteran-staffed company.

Parkland's board of managers added more than $1 million to its existing contract with Vets Securing America.

The original agreement started in 2022 and will now total almost $2.5 million for more security guards to staff screening stations since the hospital bought 18 more weapons detection units for entry points.

"Implementation of the new units will require an increase of armed security personnel services...," the board agenda states.

Vets Securing America provides armed and unarmed security guards.

For Parkland they also provide a 24/7 parking lot patrol.

The San Antonio-based company hires mostly veterans and former law enforcement, but also employ non-military staff.

Company representatives could not immediately confirm what percentage of its employees are ex-military.

News Parkland HospitalDallas CountyGovernment Accountability
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


