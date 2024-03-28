Parkland Memorial Hospital increases veteran-staffed security

Dallas County’s Parkland Health hospital board approved an increase its security contract with a veteran-staffed company.

Parkland's board of managers added more than $1 million to its existing contract with Vets Securing America.

The original agreement started in 2022 and will now total almost $2.5 million for more security guards to staff screening stations since the hospital bought 18 more weapons detection units for entry points.

"Implementation of the new units will require an increase of armed security personnel services...," the board agenda states.

Vets Securing America provides armed and unarmed security guards.

For Parkland they also provide a 24/7 parking lot patrol.

The San Antonio-based company hires mostly veterans and former law enforcement, but also employ non-military staff.

Company representatives could not immediately confirm what percentage of its employees are ex-military.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org.

