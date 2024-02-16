© 2024 KERA News
News for North Texas
Court upholds manslaughter conviction of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean

KERA | By Miranda Suarez
Published February 16, 2024 at 11:00 AM CST
Aaron Dean, a white man wearing a dark suit, stands in profile in a courtroom. His attorney, Bob Gill, a white man with a salt and pepper mustache, places a hand on his shoulder.
Amanda McCoy
/
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Aaron Dean stands with his defense team as the jury leaves the 396th District Court to start its deliberations on December 2022, in Fort Worth. Dean was convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson.

The state's 2nd Court of Appeals has upheld the manslaughter conviction of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who killed a woman in her home while on duty in 2019.

Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson through her bedroom window while responding to a call about open doors at her home. He was indicted for murder, but a jury convicted him on the lesser charge of manslaughter and sentenced him to almost 12 years in prison.

At an appeal in December, Dean's attorneys argued the trial never should have taken place in Tarrant County, because public officials' statements condemning Dean, and the extensive media coverage of the case, prejudiced potential jurors. Some people might have been subconsciously biased against Dean, they said.

The justices expressed some skepticism over those arguments at the hearing, reasoning that courts have to take jurors at their word.

This story will be updated.

