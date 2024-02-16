Court upholds manslaughter conviction of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean

The state's 2nd Court of Appeals has upheld the manslaughter conviction of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who killed a woman in her home while on duty in 2019.

Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson through her bedroom window while responding to a call about open doors at her home. He was indicted for murder, but a jury convicted him on the lesser charge of manslaughter and sentenced him to almost 12 years in prison.

At an appeal in December, Dean's attorneys argued the trial never should have taken place in Tarrant County, because public officials' statements condemning Dean, and the extensive media coverage of the case, prejudiced potential jurors. Some people might have been subconsciously biased against Dean, they said.

The justices expressed some skepticism over those arguments at the hearing, reasoning that courts have to take jurors at their word.

