New Trinity Lakes train station opening along the TRE in Fort Worth

The new Trinity Lakes train station in east Fort Worth begins service along the Trinity Railway Express on Monday as part of a plan to develop the area as a local destination centered around public transit.

A spokesperson for Trinity Metro, which operates the TRE, told KERA that the station replaces the Richland Hills station after the city of Richland Hills chose to discontinue public transit services with the Tarrant County agency.

"The location was selected based on close proximity to Richland Hills, and the site was located within the City of Fort Worth, which is a member of Trinity Metro," Laura Hanna, director of communications at Trinity Metro, said in an emailed statement.

The $26 million station is located east of Loop 820 and north of Trinity Boulevard, between the current Richland Hills and Bell stations.

The station's opening comes as ridership grows along the TRE, which takes passengers along a one-hour trip between Fort Worth and Dallas.

Hanna said the commuter rail served more than 98,000 riders in January, up 26% from the previous January. Annual ridership has steadily trended upward since 2021, Hanna added.

The opening of the new station is part of a multi-use planned community that will include retail and residential space in the coming years and that planners hope will spur investment in east Tarrant County.

The new station also includes 500 parking spots and two ticket vending machines, one for each platform. Passengers can also purchase tickets on DART's GoPass app.

