Craig Watkins, Dallas County's first black district attorney, has died.

Watkins, 56, was elected as district attorney in Dallas County in 2006. He was a long-shot candidate elected at a time when Republicans had dominated local politics — and many Democrats decided to sit out the election.

He earned a national reputation by making good on his promises to free wrongfully convicted prisoners exonerated with DNA evidence. Not long after he was elected, Watkins created a conviction integrity unit that focused on identifying defendants unjustly sent to prison.

But his reputation also took some hits because of several controversies during his tenure.

Watkins was accused of trying to shut down a county investigation into complaints against two constables. He also had his law license suspended for failing to pay his state bar dues. His office saw an exodus of experienced attorneys and he frequently feuded with county commissioners.

Watkins was a Dallas native who earned his law degree at Texas Wesleyan University. When he ran for DA, his legal experience was primarily working briefly as a public defender and having a storefront legal practice.

Watkins was reelected once but then lost to his Republican opponent in 2014.

