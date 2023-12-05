Republican State Rep. Frederick Frazier of McKinney enters pleas in election-related misdemeanors

State Representative Frederick Frazier has entered a plea to election-related misdemeanor charges.

Frazier pleaded no contest on two misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public servant in a Collin County court. He also pleaded guilty to a criminal mischief charge.

Frazier represents parts of Frisco and McKinney. A Collin County grand jury indicted him in June 2022. His opponent in the Republican primary, Paul Chabot, reported to police that Frazier pretended to be a city code compliance officer to remove some of Chabot's campaign signs.

Frazier will receive a year of deferred adjudication probation.

WFAA reportedthat he is retiring from the Dallas Police Department and won't be able to work as a law enforcement officer in Texas.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has endorsed one of Frazier's two opponents in the upcoming Republican primary election. Governor Greg Abbott listed Frazier as one of the candidates he endorses for reelection.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love is a Report For AmericaCorps member for KERA News.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gifttoday. Thank you.