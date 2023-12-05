© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Republican State Rep. Frederick Frazier of McKinney enters pleas in election-related misdemeanors

KERA | By Caroline Love
Published December 5, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST
State Rep. Frederick Frazier was accused of impersonating a city code compliance officer while he removed the campaign signs of his opponent in a Republican Primary runoff in 2022.
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
State Rep. Frederick Frazier was accused of impersonating a city code compliance officer while he removed the campaign signs of his opponent in a Republican Primary runoff in 2022.

State Representative Frederick Frazier has entered a plea to election-related misdemeanor charges.

Frazier pleaded no contest on two misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public servant in a Collin County court. He also pleaded guilty to a criminal mischief charge.

Frazier represents parts of Frisco and McKinney. A Collin County grand jury indicted him in June 2022. His opponent in the Republican primary, Paul Chabot, reported to police that Frazier pretended to be a city code compliance officer to remove some of Chabot's campaign signs.

Frazier will receive a year of deferred adjudication probation.

WFAA reportedthat he is retiring from the Dallas Police Department and won't be able to work as a law enforcement officer in Texas.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has endorsed one of Frazier's two opponents in the upcoming Republican primary election. Governor Greg Abbott listed Frazier as one of the candidates he endorses for reelection.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love is a Report For AmericaCorps member for KERA News.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gifttoday. Thank you.
Tags
News Collin CountyKERA NewsGovernment Accountability
Caroline Love
Caroline Love covers Collin County for KERA and is a member of the Report for America corps. Previously, Caroline covered daily news at Houston Public Media. She has a master's degree from Northwestern University with an emphasis on investigative social justice journalism. During grad school, she reported three feature stories for KERA. She also has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Texas Christian University and interned with KERA's Think in 2019.
See stories by Caroline Love
Related Content