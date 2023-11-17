Denton Starbucks workers protest Red Cup Day alongside employees nationwide

Starbucks workers from two locations in Denton joined a nationwide protest Thursday against the company's Red Cup Day, as well as fair working conditions for unionized stores.

Employees from the Rayzor Ranch Starbucks, who voted to unionize in 2022, and the Starbucks location on University Drive near Hinkle Drive walked off the job Thursday morning to call for fair contracts and more support during the busy holiday season.

"Hopefully Starbucks realizes that we're taking action, and we do want to see change," organizer Vince Martinez said. "We are here doing this for us and for every other partner, every other barista, every other worker, because we all deserve working rights and good pay.

"I just hope this is a good call to action for everybody else to realize that we can come to together and demand change from a company."

The store on University Drive near Hinkle voted unanimously on Tuesday to unionize, making it the second to do so in Denton. The Starbucks in Bartonville also voted to unionize earlier this year.

Both Denton stores continued to operate during the strike, with managers filling orders from the drive-thru. The inside cafes at both locations were closed during the strike.

On Thursday, community members joined employees to picket outside the stores, standing on University Drive near the Rayzor Ranch store and encouraging honks from drivers.

Leo Baker, an organizer from the Bartonville store, said they encouraged community members to share information about unionizing efforts Thursday morning and throughout the week.

"We asked community members to go to stores who were not yet union to spread some information; we're asking people to call district managers and just try to get the message to Starbucks that even the customers want you to bargain with us."

Grace Alhadjaboodi, one of the protesters Thursday and an organizer leading the union efforts at the Hinkle and University Drive store, said the support has been "heartwarming."

"I expected people who don't agree, but I feel like the majority is support."