© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia picked for same job in Dallas County

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez,
Miranda Suarez
Published October 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT
Heider Garcia, a Hispanic man wearing a black mask, stands with his arms crossed in a parking lot full of cars.
Chris Connelly
/
KERA
Former Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia is taking on the same job in Dallas County.

Former Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia is taking on the same job in Dallas County and will start work on Dec. 20.

That's after his hire was approved at a Dallas County Elections Commission meeting on Wednesday. Dallas County Elections administrator Michael Scarpello, who's held the job since December 2020, recently decided he would retire.

"I'm honored by the decision of Dallas County to offer me the position of Elections Administrator," Garcia said on social media Wednesday. "I will be very humble in my new role and work hard to follow in Michael's footsteps, Dallas deserves the best and I intend to work with that goal in mind."

Garcia left his Tarrant County job in June. He wrote in hisresignation letter that a meeting with Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare had revealed their difference in values.

“Judge O’Hare, my formula to ‘administer a quality transparent election’ stands on respect and zero politics; compromising on these values is not an option for me,” Garcia wrote in the letter. “You made it clear in our last meeting that your formula is different, thus, my decision to leave. I wish you the best; Tarrant County deserves that you find success.”

After Garcia's resignation, KERA contacted O'Hare for comment.

"As County Judge and Chair of the Tarrant County Election Commission, I want nothing more than quality, transparent elections in Tarrant County Supporting the creation of an Election Integrity Task Force was all about quality, transparent elections. Mr. Garcia voluntarily resigned his position, and I wish him well in his future endeavors."

Garcia had been Tarrant County's elections administrator since 2018. O’Hare became county judge in January, and not long after he was elected created an Election Integrity Task Force that was intended to prosecute election crimes — even though Garcia's office had gotten high marks in a Texas Secretary of State audit of the 2020 general election.

Garcia was the target of death threats and racist attacks after the 2020 elections, as well as far-right conspiracy theories. His battle against election misinformation got him national attention.

The political landscape in Dallas County is much different than in Tarrant County. Dallas County has voted heavily Democratic, and Tarrant County is more of a Republican stronghold.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gifttoday. Thank you.

Tags
News KERA NewsDallas CountyTexas Politics
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


See stories by Marina Trahan Martinez
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is KERA’s Tarrant County accountability reporter. Before coming to North Texas, she was the Lee Ester News Fellow at Wisconsin Public Radio, where she covered statewide news from the capital city of Madison. Miranda is originally from Massachusetts and started her public radio career at WBUR in Boston.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Related Content