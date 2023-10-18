Former Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia picked for same job in Dallas County

Former Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia is taking on the same job in Dallas County and will start work on Dec. 20.

That's after his hire was approved at a Dallas County Elections Commission meeting on Wednesday. Dallas County Elections administrator Michael Scarpello, who's held the job since December 2020, recently decided he would retire.

"I'm honored by the decision of Dallas County to offer me the position of Elections Administrator," Garcia said on social media Wednesday. "I will be very humble in my new role and work hard to follow in Michael's footsteps, Dallas deserves the best and I intend to work with that goal in mind."

Garcia left his Tarrant County job in June. He wrote in hisresignation letter that a meeting with Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare had revealed their difference in values.

“Judge O’Hare, my formula to ‘administer a quality transparent election’ stands on respect and zero politics; compromising on these values is not an option for me,” Garcia wrote in the letter. “You made it clear in our last meeting that your formula is different, thus, my decision to leave. I wish you the best; Tarrant County deserves that you find success.”

After Garcia's resignation, KERA contacted O'Hare for comment.

"As County Judge and Chair of the Tarrant County Election Commission, I want nothing more than quality, transparent elections in Tarrant County Supporting the creation of an Election Integrity Task Force was all about quality, transparent elections. Mr. Garcia voluntarily resigned his position, and I wish him well in his future endeavors."

Garcia had been Tarrant County's elections administrator since 2018. O’Hare became county judge in January, and not long after he was elected created an Election Integrity Task Force that was intended to prosecute election crimes — even though Garcia's office had gotten high marks in a Texas Secretary of State audit of the 2020 general election.

Garcia was the target of death threats and racist attacks after the 2020 elections, as well as far-right conspiracy theories. His battle against election misinformation got him national attention.

The political landscape in Dallas County is much different than in Tarrant County. Dallas County has voted heavily Democratic, and Tarrant County is more of a Republican stronghold.

