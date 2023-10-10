Dallas County Elections Administrator Michael Scarpello stepping away from his job

Dallas County Elections administrator Michael Scarpello will step away from the role he began in December 2020.

Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins said Scarpello plans to retire soon.

"I'm very proud of the work he has accomplished, the team he has built, and the legacy he'll leave in Dallas County," Jenkins wrote in a statement. "I congratulate him on his retirement and a wonderful career and wish him all the best."

The Dallas County Elections Commission posted agenda explains that its commissioners will discuss Scarpello's resignation and replacement during its scheduled meeting Wednesday afternoon.

There had been concerns about the elections department among the county's Commissioners Court and Elections Commission for more than a year.

No date was announced for Scarpello's departure.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mtrahanmartinez@kera.org.

