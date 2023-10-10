Dallas City Council to vote on resolution to stand 'with Israel in its fight against Hamas'

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he will “formalize Dallas’ condemnation” of a recently launched attack on Gaza. That’s according to an email newsletter sent out by the mayor’s office.

The proposed resolution — slated for consideration during Wednesday’s council meeting — was prompted by what government officials and media outlets are calling an unexpected attack on Israel.

On Saturday, the Gaza-based militant group Hamas launched missiles and raids into Israel, killing hundreds of Israeli citizens. The next day Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war — and to commence “Operation Swords of Iron.”

Now, Dallas’ elected officials are scheduled to vote on a resolution that could solidify the city stance on the contentious issue.

“…the City of Dallas unequivocally condemns Hamas for this deplorable and unprovoked attack on Israel,” the resolution reads. “The City of Dallas stands with Israel in its fight against Hamas, prays for those who have lost family members and friends, calls for the swift return of all hostages and hopes for lasting resolution.”

Media reports of militants taking civilians hostage are circulating online — as well as the heightened military response that Israel has commenced.

According to the proposed resolution, “this is the most significant attack on Israel since the Yom Kippur War.” That conflict started October 6, 1973 — 50 years to the day that Hamas launched their attack.

“As an international city…Dallas wishes to send a clear message regarding Hamas’ illegal attack on Israel….Dallas stands with Israel calling for peace and end to this war,” the resolution’s background text reads.

KERA reached out to the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Palestine Advocacy Legal Assistance Project at the UC Berkeley School of Law for comment on what effect the proposed resolution might have on Palestinian communities locally and across the country — but did not receive a reply before this story was published.

The city council frequently passes resolutions aimed at reaffirming the city’s stance on issues. But in one case earlier this year, council members noted the resolution t dealt with an issue the council “can’t do anything about.” That resolution opposed the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ruling that there was not a constitutional right to an abortion.

The resolution that is scheduled to be considered Wednesday is centered on the military actions of Israel and a “lasting resolution.” It does not mention city’s Islamic or Palestinian communities.

If passed, a copy of the resolution would be sent to the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, the American Jewish Committee and the U.S. State Department.

“Please take a moment to reflect on the hundreds of lives lost to these brazen acts…that have shaken Israelis’ sense of safety,” Johnson said in his newsletter.

The attack marks yet another chapter in a decades-long struggle in the region. The fighting is on-going, with a death toll on both sides adding up to more than a thousand and hundreds more injured and missing, according to the Associated Press.

The Dallas City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposed resolution during Wednesday’s council meeting.

Got a tip? Email Nathan Collins at ncollins@kera.org. You can follow Nathan on Twitter @nathannotforyou.

