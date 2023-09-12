Pedestrian bridge in northwest Dallas will connect three trails

A new pedestrian bridge over U.S. Highway 75 in northwest Dallas will soon connect three busy trails.

The Northaven Trail Bridge has been in the works since 2021 as part of a larger effort by the City of Dallas and regional partners to build on pedestrian trail infrastructure in North Texas.

The $9.3 million bridge was placed during a 20-hour closure on U.S. Highway U.S. 75 over the weekend.

Tony Hartzel with TXDoT oversaw the bridge's placement.

"The Northaven Trail Bridge project that we just put in place was envisioned for many years by the city of Dallas and Dallas County," Hartzel said. "Over the weekend, it all came to fruition as TxDOT moved the bridge into place over U.S. 75."

The bridge connects the North Dallas trail to both the Cottonwood Creek and White Rock Creek Trails, replacing a part of the trail that went under 75 and through the frontage road.

Jeff Kitner with Friends of Northaven Trail said the new bridge will give residents a safer path to travel instead of traveling underneath the highway.

"I've gone under the highway as well but it's not safe, it's dark, it's muddy. You don't feel comfortable when you go underneath the highway," Kitner said. "You'll be able to cross the highway in a safe manner and easily get from North Haven trail to the trails on the east side of the highway."

Kitner said the new bridge will open up the city for residents in a whole new way.

Hartzel with TXDoT said the trail's construction has been a collaboration between the agency, the city and Dallas County as well as regional partners including the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

The bridge officially opens for use around the end of October.

Got a tip? Email Pablo Arauz Peña at parauzpena@kera.org