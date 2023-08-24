Collin County District attorney won't seek death penalty for serial killer Billy Chemirmir

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis says he's not seeking the death penalty for Billy Chemirmir — a serial killer who has already been found guilty of capital murder twice in Dallas County.

Willis called Chemirmir “an evil person who preyed upon our most vulnerable citizens” in a press statement sent to KERA. Chemirmir was charged last year with killing 22 elderly women.

“Although he is certainly deserving of a death sentence, my decision today is informed by the fact that he has already been tried three times in another county and he will never be a free man again,” Willis said.

Chemirmir is currently serving two life without parole sentences in prison after being convicted in Dallas County, where prosecutors also didn't seek the death penalty.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love is a Report For America corps member for KERA News.

