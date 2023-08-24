© 2023 KERA News
Collin County District attorney won't seek death penalty for serial killer Billy Chemirmir

KERA | By Caroline Love
Published August 24, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT
A black man wearing glasses looks down while standing.
Shafkat Anowar / The Dallas Morning News
/
AP
Collin County's district attorney will not seek the death penalty for serial killer Billy Chemirmir, who's already been convicted of capital murder twice.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis says he's not seeking the death penalty for Billy Chemirmir — a serial killer who has already been found guilty of capital murder twice in Dallas County.

Willis called Chemirmir “an evil person who preyed upon our most vulnerable citizens” in a press statement sent to KERA. Chemirmir was charged last year with killing 22 elderly women.

“Although he is certainly deserving of a death sentence, my decision today is informed by the fact that he has already been tried three times in another county and he will never be a free man again,” Willis said.

Chemirmir is currently serving two life without parole sentences in prison after being convicted in Dallas County, where prosecutors also didn't seek the death penalty.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love is a Report For America corps member for KERA News.

Tags
News Collin CountyGovernment AccountabilityDallas County
Caroline Love
Caroline Love covers Collin County for KERA and is a member of the Report for America corps. Previously, Caroline covered daily news at Houston Public Media. She has a master's degree from Northwestern University with an emphasis on investigative social justice journalism. During grad school, she reported three feature stories for KERA. She also has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Texas Christian University and interned with KERA's Think in 2019.
See stories by Caroline Love
