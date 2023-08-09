Dallas City Council approves $8.6 million for vendors in response to ransomware attack

The Dallas City Council approved more than $8 million Wednesday to pay “invoices due to various vendors” in response to a cyberattack that shut down multiple city servers earlier this year.

The allocation comes after several months of issues related to an attack initiated by the hacker group Royal, which shut various city servers for weeks. Most recently, the city revealed that personal information for 26,212 people — including Social Security Numbers, medical records and addresses — had been compromised.

The city hired a third-party consultant to assess just how much and what kinds of data had been compromised, according to Deputy City Manager Jon Fortune. The city sent out letters to people potentially impacted — most of whom Fortune said were city employees or former city employees — late last week with information on what specific data may have been compromised.

The city will provide two years of credit monitoring offered by the city, he said. People who believe their information was compromised but have not received a letter via mail can call a help desk set up by the city specifically for this incident at 833-627-2708, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. CT.

“We are still evaluating the magnitude of those individuals who might have been impacted,” Fortune said. “If they haven’t received anything at this point, there’s no reason to be alarmed, but they can contact that number and get confirmation.”

City officials say a letter in the mail means that sensitive information has been accessed by a third party but is not an indication of identity theft. Fortune urged those who receive a letter to take advantage of credit monitoring and other resources offered by the city.

Got a tip? Email Nathan Collins at ncollins@kera.org. You can follow Nathan on Twitter @nathannotforyou.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.