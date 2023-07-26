Denton County approves burn ban effective immediately

Denton County commissioners approved a countywide burn ban effective immediately on Tuesday.

The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning and places limits on outdoor cooking and hot-work (such as welding) to prevent potential grass fires.

Denton County Fire Marshal Brad Sebastian told the commissioners during their meeting Tuesday that the danger of grass fires would increase due to this week’s 100-degree temperatures with no rain expected.

“Burn bans are often put in place when drought conditions exist — extreme temperatures, low humidity and very little precipitation,” Sebastian said.

Denton County is one of 141 Texas counties currently under a ban due to drought conditions.

Sebastian told commissioners that the area’s Keetch-Byram drought index, which determines wildfire potential, is currently at 526. The maximum Keetch-Byram number is 670. Sebastian said he expects the number to rise to 575 this week, which is the number at which a burn ban is placed.

He said the majority of Denton County’s southern portion has the most drought.

Burn ban details

The county commissioners’ order prohibits open burning of combustible material, which includes knowingly or recklessly discarding lighted or burning materials.

The only outdoor cooking devices allowed during the burn ban are propane or natural gas cookers with a full enclosure, which must be used at all times; or completely enclosed wood or charcoal devices, with all vegetation or combustible materials cleared for a 5-foot radius.

Tips to prevent potential wildfires during the burn ban