Judge tosses Arlington nuns' suit against Fort Worth bishop

A Tarrant County judge on Friday dismissed the lawsuit filed by a group of Carmelite nuns against Fort Worth Bishop Michael F. Olson after accusing the bishop of illegally accessing electronic communications.

In doing so, Judge Don Cosby agreed with the bishop's lawyers that the underlying issue was a church matter and not a legal matter.

Olson had accused the head nun, Rev. Mother Teresa Gerlach of the Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Arlington, of breaking her vow of chastity by having a relationship with a priest outside the diocese.

Olson and the diocese also accused the nuns of possessing marijuana paraphernalia.

According to the nuns, the bishop went through Gerlach's phones and electronics to find information related to the alleged affair.

The Arlington Police Department also announced Friday it had closed its criminal investigation into the allegations. The department said it consulted with the Tarrant County district attorney and determined there was no probable cause to file criminal charges against either the bishop or the nuns.

