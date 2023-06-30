© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Judge tosses Arlington nuns' suit against Fort Worth bishop

KERA | By Toluwani Osibamowo
Published June 30, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT
The Reverend Mother Teresa Gerlach is at the center of a legal and ecclesiastical dispute between The Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity and the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth. The diocese's Bishop Michael Olson dismissed Gerlach for allegedly violating her vow of chastity with a priest from outside the diocese.
Courtesy
/
The Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity via Matthew Bobo
The Reverend Mother Teresa Gerlach is at the center of a legal and ecclesiastical dispute between The Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity and the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth. The diocese's Bishop Michael Olson dismissed Gerlach for allegedly violating her vow of chastity with a priest from outside the diocese.

A Tarrant County judge on Friday dismissed the lawsuit filed by a group of Carmelite nuns against Fort Worth Bishop Michael F. Olson after accusing the bishop of illegally accessing electronic communications.

In doing so, Judge Don Cosby agreed with the bishop's lawyers that the underlying issue was a church matter and not a legal matter.

Olson had accused the head nun, Rev. Mother Teresa Gerlach of the Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Arlington, of breaking her vow of chastity by having a relationship with a priest outside the diocese.

Olson and the diocese also accused the nuns of possessing marijuana paraphernalia.

According to the nuns, the bishop went through Gerlach's phones and electronics to find information related to the alleged affair.

The Arlington Police Department also announced Friday it had closed its criminal investigation into the allegations. The department said it consulted with the Tarrant County district attorney and determined there was no probable cause to file criminal charges against either the bishop or the nuns.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tags
News Religion & FaithTarrant County
Toluwani Osibamowo
Toluwani Osibamowo is a general assignments reporter for KERA. She previously worked as a news intern for Texas Tech Public Media and copy editor for Texas Tech University’s student newspaper, The Daily Toreador, before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She is originally from Plano.
See stories by Toluwani Osibamowo