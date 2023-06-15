Dallas City Council decides late Wednesday to use zoning to deal with short-term rentals

After an hours long debate that lasted well into Wednesday night, Dallas city council members voted 12-3 to use a zoning ordinance to deal with short-term rental issues.

The newly adopted ordinance will try to regulate STRs by outlawing the properties from single-family zoned areas in the city. Proponents call this the KISS option — or “keep it simple solution.”

In a wave of last-minute motions to amend the contentious KISS option, the new ordinance was expanded will allow STRs in multi-family zoned districts and must have include off-street parking.

That policy was also accompanied by a registration ordinance aimed at regulating the STRs currently operating in multi-family areas.

The decision will make nearly 90% of currently operating STRs across the city in violation of the ordinance. Now, the city must begin the process of enforcement.

The vote comes after a years-long battle between residents, STR owners and city council members. One group of residents opposed to the properties in residential communities say they’ve been terrorized by wild parties, crime and armed tenants at STRs.

But those that own the properties say they should not be penalized for the actions of what they say, are a small group of bad actors.

Both the registration and zoning ordinance will become effective immediately, but enforcement of both will being in six months.

Until then, council members and those in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting are celebrating the closure of a contentious issue.

“I really want to thank all of the residents…who have made my mission very clear,” District 14 Council Member Paul Ridley said at the end of the meeting.

In advance of Wednesday's meeting, Dallas city staff had issued a formal recommendation on how to deal with short-term rentals.

The city’s planning and urban design staff urged addressing STRs "entirely through the registration process and not through amendments to the zoning code.”

That had gone directly against the City Plan Commission recommendation to completely ban STRs in single-family residential zoned areas of the city.

Julia Ryan, the director of planning and urban design, told the council last week that Dallas has a history of improper use of zoning ordinances.

“We as a city use zoning as a tool for things that aren’t zoning,” Ryan said last week. “We are now dealing with a lot of those consequences.”

Got a tip? Email Nathan Collins at ncollins@kera.org. You can follow Nathan on Twitter @nathannotforyou.

