© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Arlington mayor's opponent got $100,000 in campaign contributions from 2 donors

KERA | By Caroline Love
Published May 4, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT
Arlington mayor candidates sit at a a table that bears a navy blue Arlington, Texas, NAACP drop cloth that says "When we fight we win." Incumbent Jim Ross, left, wears a suit and button down and is crossing his hands. To his right, challenger Amy Cearnal speaks into a microphone. She's wearing a yellow and orange dress.
Kailey Broussard
/
KERA News
Incumbent Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, left, and challenger Amy Cearnal, right, speak at an Arlington NAACP candidate forum April 5, 2023 at UT Arlington. The two candidates are both business owners. Ross is also an attorney and Ceranal is also a realtor.

Amy Cearnal’s campaign for Arlington mayor got a boost in donations last month.

Cearnal raised $116,789.39 between late March and late April, according to her campaign finance report. Most of that money came from two donors.

John Moritz donated a total of $50,000 to Cearnal’s campaign, half on March 29 and half April 12. The address for Moritz listed on Cearnal’s campaign finance report is for Dollar Car Sales, a used car dealership in Arlington.

Gerald H. Stool also donated a total of $50,000 to the campaign on March 31 and April 17. Stool is the founding principal of Dallas-based real estate firm Alamo Manhattan, according to his LinkedIn page. Cearnal is also a Realtor. She owns Front Real Estate Co. and works as a broker.

Cearnal was behind incumbent Mayor Jim Ross in her previous campaign finance report. She raised $9,283.46 from mid-February to the end of March. Ross raised $91,160 from the beginning of January to late March.

But the $100,000 from Moritz and Stool puts Cearnal ahead of Ross in fundraising for the last stretch of the campaign – Ross raised $39,319 between late March and the end of April.

Cearnal filed for a place on the ballot on the last day of filing when she saw Ross was about to run for reelection uncontested.

“We just feel like that’s never the best thing for all of us, that we need to make sure that we’re always keeping government in check and making sure that everything is running as smoothly as it can,” she said in a previous interview with KERA. “I wanted to just come in and be a part of the race and show a different alternative.”

KERA’s Kailey Broussard contributed reporting.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love is a Report For America corps member for KERA News.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Tags
News Local Election NewsGovernment AccountabilityArlingtonTarrant Countypolitical donations
Caroline Love
Caroline Love covers Collin County for KERA and is a member of the Report for America corps. Previously, Caroline covered daily news at Houston Public Media. She has a master's degree from Northwestern University with an emphasis on investigative social justice journalism. During grad school, she reported three feature stories for KERA. She also has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Texas Christian University and interned with KERA's Think in 2019.
See stories by Caroline Love
Related Content