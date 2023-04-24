Dallas city officials: Austin Asphalt batch plant in Joppe community is in noncompliance

The plant, which has been the source of controversy between residents and city officials, was slated for an automatic renewal in early June.

The city has found the plant in noncompliance and says now “they will have to go through the process of approval,” according to a press release from District 7 Council Member Adam Bazaldua’s office.

That process includes the permit renewal being subject to a public hearing.

Residents of the predominately Black community in southern Dallas have been fighting for the chance to weigh in on the renewal process. They have consistently been told no.

At a community meeting last week, Joppa residents were told that a public hearing was a “last resort.”

The meeting began with Tabitha Wheeler-Reagan, the city plan commissioner for District 7, telling the audience that the asphalt permit was going to be “a learning experience” for her — and for all Dallas residents.

“When you hear ‘automatic renewal’ someone needs to go and object to it,” Wheeler-Reagan said. “Because the record reflects otherwise.”

Wheeler-Reagan said she’s been a commissioner for five months and had no prior knowledge of the issues facing Joppa. She also said multiple times that she was waiting for information or data that shows “some kind of environmental issue” in Joppa.

