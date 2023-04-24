© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Dallas city officials: Austin Asphalt batch plant in Joppe community is in noncompliance

KERA | By Nathan Collins
Published April 24, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT
Ask_Adam_Joppa.jpg
Nathan Collins
/
KERA
Dallas Council Member Adam Bazaldua wants to hold a public hearing about the Austin Asphalt batch plant in the mostly black Joppe community after city officials determined the facility was out of compliance.

The Austin Asphalt batch plant in Joppa will not be granted an automatic permit renewal from the city. Dallas city officials say the facility is out of compliance.

The plant, which has been the source of controversy between residents and city officials, was slated for an automatic renewal in early June.

The city has found the plant in noncompliance and says now “they will have to go through the process of approval,” according to a press release from District 7 Council Member Adam Bazaldua’s office.

That process includes the permit renewal being subject to a public hearing.

Residents of the predominately Black community in southern Dallas have been fighting for the chance to weigh in on the renewal process. They have consistently been told no.

At a community meeting last week, Joppa residents were told that a public hearing was a “last resort.”

The meeting began with Tabitha Wheeler-Reagan, the city plan commissioner for District 7, telling the audience that the asphalt permit was going to be “a learning experience” for her — and for all Dallas residents.

“When you hear ‘automatic renewal’ someone needs to go and object to it,” Wheeler-Reagan said. “Because the record reflects otherwise.”

Wheeler-Reagan said she’s been a commissioner for five months and had no prior knowledge of the issues facing Joppa. She also said multiple times that she was waiting for information or data that shows “some kind of environmental issue” in Joppa.

Got a tip? Email Nathan Collins at ncollins@kera.org. You can follow Nathan on Twitter @nathannotforyou.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Tags
News City of DallasGovernment Accountabilityair pollutionEnvironmental RacismEnvironment & Nature
Nathan Collins
Nathan Collins is the Dallas Accountability Reporter for KERA. Collins joined the station after receiving his master’s degree in Investigative Journalism from Arizona State University. Prior to becoming a journalist, he was a professional musician.
See stories by Nathan Collins
Related Content