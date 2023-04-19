© 2023 KERA News
Eyewitnesses to the Waco siege reflect on the 30th anniversary of the tragedy

Houston Public Media News 88.7 | By Garrett Bohlmann
Published April 19, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT
FILE - In this April 19, 1993 file photo, flames engulf the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas. Doomsday cult leader David Koresh's apocalyptic vision came true when the fire believed set by his followers destroyed their prairie compound as federal agents tried to drive them out with tear gas after a 51-day standoff. As many as 86 members of the Branch Davidian religious sect, including Koresh and 24 children, were thought to have died as the flames raced through the wooden buildings in 30 minutes. Only nine were known to have survived.
(AP Photo/Susan Weems, File)
Listen to the story audio:

April 19, 2023, is the 30th anniversary of the fire that erupted at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, TX, that resulted in the deaths of 76 people, bringing the 51-day siege between its occupants and federal agents to a tragic end.

Today, we're joined by criminal defense lawyer Dick DeGuerin, who represented Branch Davidian leader David Koresh during the standoff with federal agents.

DeGuerin discusses what he experienced as Koresh's attorney, including visiting the compound, and convincing him to surrender and stand trial. He also shares his thoughts on the aftermath of the tragedy.

Then, we speak with Waco survivor and author of Waco: A Survivor's Story David Thibodeau, who shares his story of going to the Mt. Carmel compound and what transpired during the standoff.

Thibodeau also shares details about life in the compound during the 51-day siege, his association with Koresh, as well as what he experienced when the fire broke out.

If you would like to learn more about the Waco siege and its survivors, click here.

To listen to Town Square’s previous show about the Waco siege, click here.

 

Guests:

Dick DeGuerin

  • Criminal Defense Lawyer
  • Adjunct Professor, University of Texas Law School


David Thibodeau

  • Waco Survivor
  • Author, Waco: A Survivor's Story


