Eyewitnesses to the Waco siege reflect on the 30th anniversary of the tragedy

April 19, 2023, is the 30th anniversary of the fire that erupted at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, TX, that resulted in the deaths of 76 people, bringing the 51-day siege between its occupants and federal agents to a tragic end.

Today, we're joined by criminal defense lawyer Dick DeGuerin, who represented Branch Davidian leader David Koresh during the standoff with federal agents.

DeGuerin discusses what he experienced as Koresh's attorney, including visiting the compound, and convincing him to surrender and stand trial. He also shares his thoughts on the aftermath of the tragedy.

Then, we speak with Waco survivor and author of Waco: A Survivor's Story David Thibodeau, who shares his story of going to the Mt. Carmel compound and what transpired during the standoff.

Thibodeau also shares details about life in the compound during the 51-day siege, his association with Koresh, as well as what he experienced when the fire broke out.

