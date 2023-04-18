Collin County reaches $1.75 million settlement agreement in lawsuit against DA Greg Willis

An attorney for Willis said the plaintiffs dismissed their claims against the DA.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs filed an amended complaint that had no mention of sexual harassment a few days before a “mutual release of parties” appeared on the commissioners’ court agenda.

The plaintiffs will split the $1.75 million settlement equally, according to an emailed statement from their attorneys. In exchange, the plaintiffs dismissed their claims and resigned from any positions they had with the county.

Susan Hutchinson, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs, said the settlement will be paid for out of the county’s insurance, not public funds.

“This settlement essentially maxed out the county’s available insurance money,” she said.

Rogge Dunn is Willis’ attorney. He said Willis had the support of “numerous female employees” in his office.

“Given the compelling evidence in his favor, I was always confident DA Willis would be exonerated and expected the sexual harassment claims would be withdrawn or dismissed.”

The lawsuit was filed on Oct. 31 in the Northern District of Texas court. The 75-page original petition alleged that Willis treated "many female employees as objects that, without their consent, must gratify his sexual impulses and personal vanity." The word “moan” appeared in the suit 19 times.

The original petition also accused Willis’ first assistant, Bill Wirskye, of running the office “as a crass, misogynistic fraternity complete with systemic hazing of the County’s attorneys, investigators and staff."

Wirskye has not responded to requests for comment.

Willis has publicly denied the allegations, calling them an “unfair attack.” He shared a recording in November of an exit interview with one of the plaintiffs, Fallon LaFleur.

LaFleur said in the original complaint that Willis had moaned and gratified himself during an unwanted hug. Willis the audio recording during a press conference, where LaFleur can be heard asking him for a hug.

“You just heard the recording. Did you hear me moan? Did you hear me make a noise of any kind?” he said.

In a statement emailed to KERA, Willis said the settlement was “inevitable” after that press conference. He also said in an email to KERA that the lawsuit was settled because of the insurance company.

“This case only settled because an insurance company decided it was cheaper to settle now than pay lawyers to defend the case,” Willis said.

Jeffrey Simon, another attorney representing the plaintiffs, has said LaFleur was recorded without her knowledge or permission.

“The fact that Mr. Willis appears to have tried to secretly set her up in the event she later exposed his behavior is again entirely consistent with the conduct alleged against him,” Simon said in November.

The suit also named Collin County Judge Chris Hill and the Collin County commissioners as defendants, claiming the commissioners court knew about the misconduct in the DA's office for years but refused to take action or investigate. Hill did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Simon said that the plaintiffs were courageous for filing the lawsuit.

“These individuals care very deeply for each other’s well-being,” he said. “That support gave them the courage to stand up for themselves, their rights, and those of their colleagues.”

The settlement documents aren’t publicly available yet.

