Tornado watch issued across North Texas Thursday

A tornado watch is in effect across North Texas Thursday night until 8 p.m., as severe storms likely to bring heavy winds through the region.

The National Weather Service said there's a chance of wind gusts up to 70 mph and large hail with possible tornadoes Thursday night.

The watch stretches from just north of Waco up into Oklahoma, and from Cisco in the west to Paris, Texas.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for most of North Texas until 8 PM this evening. Large hail, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, and a few tornadoes will all be possible through the remainder of the afternoon and into the evening. #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/a8ELtyOtUP — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 16, 2023

"We have multiple severe thunderstorms that are fully moving towards the metroplex right now," said Monique Sellers with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Sellers said there are already reports of hail that's "ping-pong ball sized" in the counties west of Fort Worth.

"The severe threat will come to an end kind of as that cold front moves through," Sellers said. "We're expecting that to happen later on this evening before midnight."

