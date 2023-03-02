North Texas weather: Tornadoes, large hail possible Thursday

Forecasters say severe weather could hit North Texas late Thursday afternoon, with a possibility of tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds across the area.

Forecasters predict a line of storms will hit North Texas between 5 and 8 p.m. Thursday before moving into East Texas later in the evening.

The National Weather Service expects a wind advisory for Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties beginning 8 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday. There's also an expected flood advisory in Dallas County beginning 9 a.m. Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered the Texas Department of Emergency Management to increase its readiness level to an "escalated Response" as storms moved across the state.

The Fort Worth, Dallas and Cedar Hill school districts canceled all after-school activities Thursday. The Dallas Zoo also announced it would close its doors early Thursday at 3 p.m.