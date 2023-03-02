© 2023 KERA News
North Texas weather: Tornadoes, large hail possible Thursday

KERA | By Bekah Morr
Published March 2, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST
Updated March 2, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST
A National Weather Service map from March 2, 2023 shows the threat of damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and large hail across North Texas from noon through midnight. Storms will develop ahead of and along a fast-moving cold front. Some of the storms will be severe. The greatest potential for severe weather is in East Texas during the evening hours.
The National Weather Service
/
The National Weather Service says severe weather could hit North Texas Thursday evening.

Forecasters expect a wind advisory for Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties beginning 8 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasters say severe weather could hit North Texas late Thursday afternoon, with a possibility of tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds across the area.

Forecasters predict a line of storms will hit North Texas between 5 and 8 p.m. Thursday before moving into East Texas later in the evening.

The National Weather Service expects a wind advisory for Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties beginning 8 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday. There's also an expected flood advisory in Dallas County beginning 9 a.m. Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered the Texas Department of Emergency Management to increase its readiness level to an "escalated Response" as storms moved across the state.

The Fort Worth, Dallas and Cedar Hill school districts canceled all after-school activities Thursday. The Dallas Zoo also announced it would close its doors early Thursday at 3 p.m.

Bekah Morr
Rebekah Morr is KERA's All Things Considered newscaster and producer. She came to KERA from NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., where she worked as a news assistant at Weekend All Things Considered.
