3 children killed, 2 wounded in Italy, Texas home

The sheriff's office was called in to assist the Italy Police Department.

The small town of almost 2,000 people is just over 40 miles south of Dallas. Authorities say they were called out to the 300 block of Harris Street at around 4 p.m. Friday evening.

Deputy Jerry Cozby, public information officer for the Ellis County Sherriff’s Office, said a suspect is in custody, according to FOX 4 News.

“When we arrived, we found multiple victims on scene,” Cozby said during Friday’s press briefing.

WFAA has reported the suspect to be the children’s mother, 25-year-old Shamayia Hall. KERA was not able to verify the suspects identity with the investigating agencies.

Ellis County Sheriff’s Office records show Hall was arrested around 11 p.m. Friday night on three counts of capital murder of multiple persons.

“We believe there is no danger to the public at this time. This is a fluid investigation, and we will update you as things evolve,” Cozby said during the press conference.