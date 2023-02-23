City council approves expanded Dallas homebuyer resources

Dallas residents could get some financial assistance from the city when buying a house. This comes after city council voted to approve the expansion of a homebuyer assistance program.

The Anti-Displacement Homebuyer Assistance Program would help residents who have lived in Dallas for at least 10 years and have an annual household income between 50% - 120% of the Area Median Income for Dallas.

An applicant's 10-year residency does not need to be continuous.

Council Member Cara Mendelsohn serves on the Housing and Homelessness Solutions committee. She says the plan needed more committee input.

“I really think it needs to go to the housing committee, for us to look at, before it comes to full council. I don’t think it’s had the oversight that it should.”

Dallas Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Director David Noguera says the plan was discussed by his department along with city council considerations.

"We've incorporated feedback, circled back with council members," Noguera said during Wednesday's council meeting.

