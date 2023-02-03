Refrozen roads, fog led to rise in crashes across North Texas

As the winter storm ice melted across the region, many North Texans were anxious to get back on the roads.

But some weren't prepared for the still-frozen conditions on Friday morning.

As of noon Friday, police responded to 137 major crashes in Dallas. That's a jump from just 35 on Thursday alone.

Fort Worth saw fewer traffic incidents but police reported two fatal crashes on Friday morning.

In Grapevine, a major crash shut down SH-121 at the the split from SH-114.

#TrafficAlert Northbound SH-121 is now shut down at the split from SH-114 due to multiple wrecks and ice. All traffic must take eastbound SH-114 into Irving at this time. Plan travel accordingly and please slow down. pic.twitter.com/rbP0Qf18PQ — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) February 3, 2023

The highway was eventually reopened Friday morning but the major collision was just another example of how dangerous conditions can be when fallen ice refreezes on roadways.

Tony Hartzel with the Texas Department of Transportation in Dallas said crews apply brine to the roads as needed, but the freezing conditions on Thursday night made things more challenging.

"There was some freezing fog that came in overnight and so that complicated things there in the morning rush hour," Hartzel said. "What we were seeing was a lot of refreezing on the bridges and overpasses."

TXDoT crews use a brine solution to treat major highways across the region while local municipalities are tasked with treating roadways within city limits, Hartzel said.

Dallas Public Works said crews were monitoring conditions but stopped sanding the roads by noon Thursday.

Even as much of the ice continues to melt across the region, crews will keep watching the roads in case of more refreezing, according to Hartzel.

"Our crews have been on 12-hour shifts since midday on Monday and working in rotations throughout the course of this event," Hartzel said. "We will do so until all the roads are clear and the conditions call for us to stand down."

