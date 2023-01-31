Asian American community in North Texas focuses on tradition, celebrations despite violent week

After two devastating acts of violence during the first weekend of the Lunar New Year, celebrations continued in the East Asian community in Richardson.

"On such a sacred holiday and time of new hope and wishes for the future, to have that horrific shooting happen at that moment in time in that community had a ripple effect even in the Asian American communities outside of California and in Dallas," said Stephanie Drenka, co-founder of the Dallas Asian American Historical Society.

A mass shooting in Monterey Park, CA left 11 people dead and a second mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, CA killed seven people.

This Lunar New Year is the year of the rabbit, which symbolizes new beginnings, longevity, prosperity, and peace.

"The Asian American community hasn't had time to grieve and process prior tragedies, let alone the accumulation of two in one week," Drenka said.

She believes that the Asian American communities of North Texas deserve to celebrate Lunar New Year. She sees it as a good moment for non-Asian Americans to partake and learn.

Brittany Stubblefield-Engram / KERA The JL Sports Association's Jiu Long Lion Dance Troupe prepares for a Lion and Dragon Dance performance at the Lunar New Year celebration.

Jessica Chu, executive board of director of the Dallas Chinese Community Center, also served as the event's mistress of ceremonies on Saturday.

She provided a lot of laughs and fun as she introduced guest speakers and performances, including yo-yo acts and the JL Lion Dance Troupe.

"Our event is obviously not just for the AAPI community— it is for everyone," Chu said. "I think it's so important to learn more about other people and listen to their stories and try their food and just experience it."

With anti-Asian rhetoric and violence, Chu also shared her organizations' concerns for hosting this event in the wake of two mass shootings.

"To have something happen very close to a festival...it's hard. [So] we talked about it. And we were like, what do we need to change? Do we need to change certain protocols? That definitely did come up."

There was a heightened police presence at the event and the Richardson Police Department is less than half a mile away from the festivities.

A couple who found out about the event from Facebook says they felt safe to be there in spite of "everything that is going on in the world".

Even with cool temperatures and drizzle, nearly a thousand people came out to have fun and show solidarity.

Another couple brought their dog Pete, who was spray painted red, a color that traditionally means to ward off evil spirits.

The Dallas Chinese Community Center does have other events lasting through the end of Lunar New Year, but this was their biggest.

Lunar New Year 2023 ends with the Lantern Festival Feb. 5.

Got a tip? Email Brittany Stubblefield-Engram at bstubblefield-engram@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.