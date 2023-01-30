© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
2 monkeys go missing from the Dallas Zoo, the latest suspicious animal-related incident

KERA | By Toluwani Osibamowo
Published January 30, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST
emperor tamarin monkey
Dallas Zoo
/
Twitter
An emperor tamarin monkey at the Dallas Zoo. Police and zoo officials say two of the monkeys may have been stolen from their enclosure on Jan. 30, 2023.

In the latest of a series of incidents at the Police believe two tamarin monkeys were stolen from their enclosure the morning of Jan. 30.

Two tamarin monkeys may have been stolen from the Dallas Zoo Monday in what would be just the latest in a bizarre string of animal-related incidents at the zoo in recent weeks.

Dallas Zoo employees reported the two monkeys missing from their enclosure Monday, and after a preliminary investigation, police said it was determined the enclosure had been intentionally cut open, and that they believe the monkeys were stolen.

The news comes a little more than a week after a male lappet-faced vulture named Pin was found dead and wounded.

Before that, a leopard went missing for hours after its enclosure was tampered with. Another monkey enclosure was also tampered with at that time, though zoo officials said none of the animals there escaped.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Toluwani Osibamowo
Toluwani Osibamowo is a general assignments reporter for KERA. She previously worked as a news intern for Texas Tech Public Media and copy editor for Texas Tech University’s student newspaper, The Daily Toreador, before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She is originally from Plano.
