2 monkeys go missing from the Dallas Zoo, the latest suspicious animal-related incident

Two tamarin monkeys may have been stolen from the Dallas Zoo Monday in what would be just the latest in a bizarre string of animal-related incidents at the zoo in recent weeks.

Dallas Zoo employees reported the two monkeys missing from their enclosure Monday, and after a preliminary investigation, police said it was determined the enclosure had been intentionally cut open, and that they believe the monkeys were stolen.

The news comes a little more than a week after a male lappet-faced vulture named Pin was found dead and wounded.

Before that, a leopard went missing for hours after its enclosure was tampered with. Another monkey enclosure was also tampered with at that time, though zoo officials said none of the animals there escaped.

This is a developing story and will be updated.