Jasmine Crockett succeeds Eddie Bernice Johnson in Dallas congressional race

Jasmine Crockett has won the open seat for Texas’ 30th Congressional District, according to a race call from the Associated Press, easily defeating her Republican opponent James Rodgers in a race to fill a seat that has long been comfortably Democrat.

As a 41-year-old civil rights attorney turned legislator, Crockett has become a rising star in North Texas politics who will now represent a large swath of Dallas County in Washington.

Just moments after the race was called by the Associated Press — right after the polls closed Tuesday night, with early voting results in — Crockett spoke to reporters at her election watch party in South Dallas.

“I'm relieved that we're kind of moving into the work phase of it,” Crockett. “We felt very confident coming into today, but you never want to get too cocky about anything.”

Rodgers could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.

The demographics in Texas’ 30th district have historically been friendly to Democrats, with around 80% of residents identifying as Black or Hispanic. It has also been represented by Democrat Eddie Bernice Johnson since the district was first drawn in 1993.

Johnson endorsed Crockett soon after she announced her retirement last year.

The outgoing Democrat was also the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and will be the oldest member of Congress until her term ends in 2023.

Johnson arrived at the election watch party minutes after the race was called.

“I'm delighted,” Johnson said. “I have said over and over, I've looked at everyone who came to me and I know I made the right choice to endorse.”

Crockett’s solid win signifies a change for a district that faces challenges such as rising housing costs, food and health care deserts, and a lack of opportunity for low-income residents.

Speaking in front of her supporters Tuesday night, Crockett acknowledged those challenges and laid out her priorities as the district’s next congresswoman, with the economy, inflation and jobs on the top of that list.

“I want to make sure that there's fair lending practices when it comes to those that are in need of getting housing,” Crockett said. “I'm gonna be focused on making sure that we can bring people out of poverty.”

Got a tip? Email Pablo Arauz Peña at parauzpena@kera.org