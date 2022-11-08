Candidate for Collin County judge accuses incumbent of political — and literal — slap in the face

Democratic candidate Joshua Murray claims his opponent, Collin County Judge Chris Hill, slapped him after Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting.

Murray spoke during public comments about allegations of sexual harassment in the district attorney’s office. A recent lawsuit names Collin County Dist. Atty. Greg Willis, his top assistant Bill Wirskye and the commissioners court. Murray said he left the courtroom after the meeting adjourned but returned to get his sunglasses.

That’s when Murray said the alleged slap occurred. He said Hill slapped him with his wrist “like a gangster” – more like how Ray Liotta is slapped in Goodfellas and less like how Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

“He takes his wrist, pulls it back and smacks me in my cheek,” Murray said.

Murray called 911 and filed a report with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office told KERA to file an open records request when asked about the investigation. Murray said the Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation.

Hill didn’t respond to KERA’s request for comment. He posted a statement on social media that said Murray falsely reported being assaulted after being found in contempt of court for his behavior in court.

The statement alleges Murray ignored multiple orders to leave the courtroom and told the judge he was going to lose the election.

“In the courtroom, Mr. Murray shouted at the judge, “You’re going to lose everything tomorrow,” and “I’m going to take away your power tomorrow,” and “I have nothing to lose [in the election]. You have everything to lose,” and “I’ve already won!”

Murray said his comments were taken out of context. He also said the constable handed him the contempt of court papers while he was filling out his victim impact statement.

The Democratic candidate said the whole incident feels childish.

“It almost makes you feel like you're in middle school,” Murray said.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love is a Report For America corps member for KERA News.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.