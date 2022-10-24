Dallas police identify Methodist Hospital employees killed in weekend shooting

Police have identified two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees killed in a weekend shooting by a man they say was out on parole.

Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested for capital murder after police say he shot and killed 45-year-old Jaqueline Pokuaa and 63-year-old Katie Flowers Saturday.

Hernandez was on parole for aggravated robbery and had an ankle monitor, but was given permission to visit "his significant other" in labor, according to Dallas police and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The man entered the hospital around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, according to the Dallas Police Department. During his visit with the patient in the hospital's labor and delivery area, police say he pulled a gun from his pants and started hitting the patient with it.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA stated Hernandez accused his girlfriend of cheating on him before the alleged attack.

According to DPD, Pokuaa then entered the room to attend to the patient. That's when police say Hernandez shot the employee once. Flowers, who heard the gunfire from the hallway, looked into the room and was also shot, police said. Both later died from their injuries.

Methodist Health System Police Sergeant Robert Rangel was nearby on a stolen property call when he heard the shots, took cover and called for help on his radio, according to DPD. While Hernandez reloaded and exited the room, police say Rangel shot him in the leg.

The alleged gunman then went back into the hospital room, and was later arrested after a standoff with police, according to DPD. He was treated at Methodist beforebeing transported to another hospital, police said. The newborn baby was also in the room, but was uninjured.

TDCJ said the office of inspector general is working alongside Dallas Police on the investigation.

Hernandez had been convicted on multiple felonies since 2011, including convictions for robbery, aggravated robbery, burglary of a habitation, and possession of a controlled substance, according to records reviewed by KERA.

