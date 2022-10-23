Suspect in Dallas Methodist shooting got permission to be with 'significant other' in delivery

"He was on parole with a special condition of electronic monitoring," Amanda Hernandez, the director of communications for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, wrotein an email Sunday.

The TDCJ official said the prisons office of inspector general is "working with Dallas Police as they investigate."

The shooting was reported at about 11 a.m. Saturday. Hospital police, the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to an "active shooter call" at that time, according to a statement from Methodist Dallas.

A preliminary investigation "determined a suspect shot and killed two hospital employees," according to the statement. "A Methodist Health System Police Officer arrived on the scene, confronted the suspect, and fired his weapon at the suspect, injuring him."

Hernandez, 30, was arrested Saturday after the two Methodist Dallas employees were shot.

He was taken into custody and transported to another local hospital for treatment.

"Hernandez is currently on parole for aggravated robbery and had an active ankle monitor," according to a Dallas police statement.

Dallas police said Hernandez was arrested for capital murder after the shootings.

Dallas Country records show that Hernandez has been convicted on multiple felonies since 2011. Those include convictions for robbery, aggravated robbery, burglary of a habitation, and possession of a controlled substance.

Hernandez got an 8-year sentence for aggravated robbery in 2015, records show.

According to the indictment, a man and a female accomplice punched a woman "from behind in the back of the head." The man later was identified as Hernandez.

The victim "then felt the male suspect's hands around her throat and he said, 'Don't scream or I'll kill you!'"

The victim was forced inside her apartment pulled down to the ground by her hair and then struck again. She was tied up and the two suspects ransacked her apartment.

The suspects left with about $3,000 in cash from a school fundraiser and her cellphone, and they took her car.

The indictment states that the victim had a nose fracture and "an orbital wall blow out fracture to her left eye" and also had suffered cuts to her hands when she struggled to defend herself with a knife in her apartment.

Court records appear to show that after Hernandez agreed to a plea bargain, "enhancements" related to his prior criminal history that could have led to a stiffer sentence may not have been applied.

The indictment mentions Hernandez' conviction for robbery in 2012 and noted that he had been committed to the Texas Youth Commission as a juvenile for "delinquent conduct constituting the felony offense of assault of a public servant."

Records show the robbery conviction in 2012 had been reduced from an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge in a plea agreement.

Dallas Police investigators are assisting with the investigation.

"We will do EVERYTHING to assist in this investigation," Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia tweeted Saturday. "This is a tragedy, and an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system."

In another tweet, Garcia had more to say about the criminal justice system.

"I’m outraged along with our community, at the lack of accountability, and the travesty of the fact that under this broken system, we give violent criminals more chances, than our victims," he wrote. "The pendulum has swung too far."

The Methodist Dallas statement described the fatal shootings as an "unimaginable tragedy."

"During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat," the statement continued.

