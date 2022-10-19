The public gets to speak for now — but Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wants to turn off the mic

Mayor Eric Johnson indicated at Wednesday's council meeting that he would like to eliminate the open mic sessions to keep things on track.

"This is not office hours," Johnson said. "This isn't a constituent coming to visit you one-on-one. We're trying to get the people's business done."

Johnson weighed in on the issue after a presentation to the city council Wednesday on "City Council Rules of Procedure — Public Speakers."

The city council rules allow open microphone speakers before and after agenda items. There's also a rule that prohibits speakers from "making personal, impertinent, profane, or slanderous remarks or becoming boisterous." The city also doesn't allow more than five speakers before the meeting — the rest can go once it's finished.

Johnson has had to admonish open mic speakers for breaking that rule in the past. Johnson said he wants to hear from the public, but that people who violate the rules interfere with getting business done at council meetings.

Council member Cara Mendelsohn said she's in favor of keeping public comments to promote transparency.

"The performance arts speakers are not actually so frequent or so timing consuming as to be unreasonable tradeoff for open government," she said.

The city council discussed other options for open mic comments, including separate meetings for them and limiting them to briefing days.

