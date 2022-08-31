© 2022 KERA News
Dallas police officer suspended over racist ‘challenge coin,' chief says

KERA | By Paul DeBenedetto
Published August 31, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT
The unidentified officer, who is white, works in the department’s South Central Patrol Division.

A Dallas police officer has been placed on administrative leave after creating and sharing a racist challenge coin, according to the city’s police chief.

The unidentified officer, who is white, works in the department’s South Central Patrol Division, Chief Eddie Garcia said at a Wednesday press conference. The department serves a large Black population in South Dallas.

The coin depicts the Pillsbury Doughboy with gold teeth, holding money and what appears to be an AK-47. Terrance Hopkins, president of the Black Police Association, noted the character’s association with rapper-actor Ice Cube’s character Darrin "Doughboy" Baker in the 1991 film Boyz n the Hood.

The coin is emblazoned with the words “Big ‘T’ Plaza,” a reference to a Dallas store that Hopkins and others said serves a majority Black community.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Paul DeBenedetto
