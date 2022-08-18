© 2022 KERA News
Trial for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean scheduled for December after multiple delays

KERA | By Miranda Suarez
Published August 18, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT
Aaron Dean strides out of a courtroom, wearing a black suit and a black tie. He does not look at the camera.
Miranda Suarez
/
KERA
Aaron Dean is a former Fort Worth police officer who is charged with murder in the on-duty killing of Atatiana Jefferson. His trial, delayed multiple times, is now scheduled for December.

Aaron Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer, is now set to go on trial for murder in December, more than three years after the on-duty killing of Atatiana Jefferson in October 2019.

Dean was scheduled to go on trial in January. Then May. Then June. The multiple delays came for multiple reasons, ranging from scheduling conflicts to, most recently, a successful battle to kick the original judge off the case.

Jury selection is now set to begin on Nov. 28, with the trial to begin on Dec. 5, according to court documents filed Thursday morning.

Dean has been charged with murder for shooting and killing Jefferson through the window of her Southside home, never identifying himself as an officer, body camera footage shows. Jefferson’s neighbor had called a non-emergency line to request a welfare check, because the door of Jefferson’s home was open.

Jefferson has become a prominent local example on the long list of Black Americans killed by police in recent years. Her name often came up during the 2020 George Floyd protests in Fort Worth, and her family and supporters have worked to keep her memory alive with protests and parades.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org. You can follow Miranda on Twitter @MirandaRSuarez.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

