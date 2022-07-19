North Texas wildfires burn homes, thousands of acres near Glen Rose and Possum Kingdom Lake

The 1148 Fire in Palo Pinto County, west of Fort Worth, was burning an estimated 500 acres as of Tuesday morning.

A map from the Texas A&M Forest Service shows the fire burning north of Farm to Market Road 1148, near Possum Kingdom Lake. Local news outlets report that the blaze has forced evacuations and destroyed multiple homes .

Public information map of the #1148Fire in Palo Pinto County showing an estimated 500 acres as of July 19, 2022. pic.twitter.com/O4P12Vsya3 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 19, 2022

The Chalk Mountain Fire in Somervell County is even bigger, burning an estimated 4,000 acres near Glen Rose, southwest of Fort Worth. The American Red Cross opened a shelter for displaced residents at the Somervell County Expo Center. The city of Granbury in nearby Hood County is asking residents to be ready to evacuate as the Chalk Mountain Fire progresses.

Both fires are 10% contained as of Tuesday morning, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service’s wildfire map . The agency says the hot, dry weather is driving a worse-than-usual year for wildfires.

Update: the #ChalkMountainFire in Somervell County remains an estimated 4,000 acres and 10% contained. The fire remained very active overnight and spotted over FM205 in multiple areas. Crews continue structure protection while heavy equipment construct containment line. #txfire pic.twitter.com/OfByaZZVVX — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 19, 2022

“Above normal fire activity is expected to continue through the summer, as hot temperatures and dry conditions are forecast to persist for much of the state,” the Texas A&M Forest Service said in a press release .

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org . You can follow Miranda on Twitter @MirandaRSuarez.