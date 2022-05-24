Two dead, several wounded in Uvalde school shooting; suspect in custody

A South Texas school district went into lockdown on Tuesday amid reports of an active shooter.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

The suspect is now in custody, according to Uvalde police.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said it treated several students in its ER. University Health in San Antonio said it treated at least two patients, one child and one adult. University Hospital reported that the adult, a 66-year-old woman, was in critical condition.

The district said that the city’s civic center will be used as a reunification center.

Students have been brought to the civic center, and parents "are encouraged to pick up their children at this time."

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

TPR's Dan Katz, Steve Short and Fernando Ortiz Jr. contributed to this report.

