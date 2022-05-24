Fort Worth offers to buy land to create more parks

As more people continue to move to Fort Worth, the city is offering to buy land from willing landowners in neighborhoods that need more park space.

“Just being able to provide more space for people to get out and just experience being in nature is what we're looking to do,” said Lori Gordon with the city's Park and Recreation Department.

Gordon said the city is using funds from its Neighborhood and Community Park Dedication Policy, which collects fees from developers.

The department is looking at parts of the city that are deficient in neighborhood parkland to purchase parcels between five and 30 acres on mostly flat land. For community parks, the city is looking for parcels between 30 and 100 acres.

Gordon says this is the first time the city has offered to buy land from property owners to create parks. So far, the city has gotten at least 16 responses since making the announcement.

