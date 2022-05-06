Two Dallas Police officers indicted for assaulting protesters during George Floyd protests

Former Dallas Police officer Melvin Williams and officer Ryan Mabry were each indicted by a Dallas County grand jury.

County records show charges of aggravated assault against both officers.

Williams and Mabry were also indicted for official oppression.

Several people were severely injured by the officers during the protests, as KERA News has previously reported. One of the protesters named in the indictments was Brandon Saenz who lost an eye and seven teeth after being struck by so-called less-lethal ammunition.

The charges are tied to 2020 protests against police brutality spurred by the death of George Floyd.

Williams was fired from the department earlier this year after he violated a use-of-force policy in a separate incident in Deep Ellum.

Mabry is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, according to WFAA.

A third officer — Joe Privitt with the Garland Police Department — was also indicted, according to The Associated Press.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s office declined KERA's request for comment on the indictments.

Got a tip? Email Pablo Arauz Peña at parauzpena@kera.org