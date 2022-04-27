Mayor Eric Johnson welcomes Nuevo León governor to Dallas

Speaking at city hall Wednesday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said he's looking forward to strengthening economic and cultural ties with the Mexican state of Nuevo León.

The city of Monterrey in Nuevo León is in a Sister City agreement with Dallas. Johnson told Governor Samuel Garcia that city leaders are working on a "memorandum of understanding" to further encourage commerce.

"We have a real opportunity to enhance trade and tourism between our two jurisdictions," Johnson said. "I look forward to welcoming you back when we finish our memorandum of understanding that will bring Dallas and Nuevo León even closer together."

Garcia said his visit to Dallas brought back memories of his family.

"My grandfather was born in Rosita, Texas," Garcia said, "so I know that you are a very multicultural community that is an example for the world of how we have to work together."

Earlier this month, Garcia also signed an agreement with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to enhance border security.