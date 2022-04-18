Car falls off downtown Dallas viaduct damaging DART rail power lines

At about half-past midnight Monday, a speeding car drove off the Houston Street viaduct, into the bridge's sidewall and fell onto DART rail’s overhead lines.

Two people were in the car when it fell and fled the scene. It's unknown whether they were injured in the crash, according to KXAS.

Gordon Shattles, DART’s director of external relations, said crews were assessing the damage as of late Monday morning.

“It knocked over both the power lines, the poles that support them, and also the counterweights that keep tension on those lines. So as you can imagine a lot of repairs to be done,” Shattles said.

In the meantime, riders will need to use shuttles at various stations near downtown.

“Their bus will stop at Victory, EBJ, Convention Center and Cedars as well as Eighth and Corinth stations and we'll continue that shuttle bus until repairs are complete,” Shattles said.

Shattles says riders can use DART’s GoPass app for the latest updates on repairs.

Got a tip? Email Pablo Arauz Peña at parauzpena@kera.org