Kristen Barton | Fort Worth Report
Kristen Barton is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. She has previous experience in education reporting for her hometown paper, the Longview News-Journal and her college paper, The Daily Toreador at Texas Tech University. To contact her, email kristen.barton@fortworthreport.org.
-
-
Based on the Fort Worth Report’s investigation into Bridges’ accusation, the Tarrant Appraisal District is starting a review into the homestead exemption of the house Dixon owns at 1104 E. Leuda St. When the Report visited the home this week, someone other than Dixon was living there.
-
The fallout from the ouster of Tarrant County College chancellor expanded April 18 with the filing of a lawsuit by the former executive director of communications.
-
Students in Cindy Reyes’ class spent part of their Wednesday afternoon working on word problems in math at Como Elementary.