Invisible Victims

Gabriella Gonzalez was killed after she reportedly got an abortion. Her death raises questions about how domestic violence victims in Texas are — or aren’t — protected.
Texas lawmakers were quick to point to mental health issues intead of lax gun laws as the root cause of the mass shooting in Allen, Texas. Yet they're slow to act on improving mental health services.
A woman killed after returning from a trip to Colorado to get an abortion had told Dallas police officers — weeks earlier — that her boyfriend repeatedly had attacked her.
Mass shootings like the one at the Allen outlet mall prompt calls for gun reforms. But many legislators say mental health is the problem. Not guns.
North Texas students want state legislators to do something about rising gun violence. Just this weekend, three children were among the victims at an Allen outlet mall.
Federal and state laws prohibit people with protective orders against them from having firearms. But a 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling could change that.
A growing number of families in North Texas lose children to gun violence. Some mothers are harnessing their grief to build relationships with other survivors.
Many alleged abusers under protective orders don't surrender their guns as required. That may changeTexas law says most people named in domestic violence protective orders can’t have guns — but there’s no statewide system to make that happen. And some Texas legislators want to change that.
Gun violence hits Black and Latino communities in North Texas hardest. Some community groups are trying to make a difference by intervening with "violence interruption."
If a white woman in Dallas County is the victim of a homicide, it’s most likely the result of domestic violence. But women of color are more likely to be killed.
A new report shows that the number of family violence calls where a gun was present has increased by more than 90% since 2019.
A KERA analysis found that guns were involved in the majority of suicides in North Texas in the first half of 2022 — a tragic pattern found in communities across the nation.