Invisible Victims

The headlines don't tell the whole story. "Invisible Victims" is a KER News project that focuses on gun-related deaths that often don't make the headlines.



The vast majority of gun-related deaths in North Texas — and throughout the United States — typically involve a single victim. But whether a loved one is killed in a mass shooting or in a solitary violent act, the anguish of families is no less real.



KERA's investigation documented the deadly toll from guns in the Dallas-Fort Worth area where, in just three counties — Dallas, Collin and Tarrant — more than 400 men, women and children perished in gun-related incidents over just six months.



KERA's analysis found that gun-related homicides disproportionately affected communities of color. And the majority of all homicides and suicides were committed with a firearm. Guns are involved in most domestic violence deaths — and efforts to provide more protection often are blocked in the courtroom and by elected officials.



These stories are part of KERA News' ongoing coverage of gun violence.