KERA will step away from Twitter, joining NPR and PBS

KERA and its news-related platforms KERA News, Art&Seek and the nationally-distributed talk show, Think, are joining NPR and PBS and halting the use of Twitter for the foreseeable future.

This decision comes after the social media platform moved earlier this month to falsely label NPR as “state-affiliated media” and later doubling down with a second false labeling as “government-funded media.”

KERA is an independent, nonprofit media organization supported by the audiences it serves. In fact, 92% of KERA’s funding comes directly from the North Texas community.

As an NPR affiliate, our fact-based reporting exists to serve North Texas with vital information and news they can trust — and the attempt to misrepresent the role fact-based journalism plays in our society is not something we take lightly. Twitter’s erroneous decision undermines the credibility of NPR and in turn, KERA and hundreds of member stations that serve millions of individuals across the country.

While our news platforms are stepping away from Twitter for the time being, our commitment to you, our audience, remains immovable. Here are all the ways you can stay connected with us online:

For now, our sister stations KXT and WRR will remain active on Twitter as we continue to evaluate the presence of our music-driven content on the platform.

As always, you can listen to our commercial-free programming on the radio, online or in the mobile app . You can find us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. And, you can also subscribe to newsletters from across our stations here , with updates straight to your inbox from KERA News, Think, KXT, and WRR.

KERA exists for you and because of you. Thank you.