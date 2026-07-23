Southwest flight attendant detained by ICE while working, union says

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while at work, according to the union representing the airline's flight attendants.

The news was shared in a statement by the Transport Workers Union Local 556, which represents flight attendants at the Dallas-based airline. The circumstances surrounding the detention remain unclear, including where and when it occurred.

“Our priority is, and always will be, standing with and supporting our Members,” the union said. “Every Member deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and we are committed to ensuring this Member and their family know they are not alone during this difficult time.”

The union added it is in contact with the flight attendant's family, the attorney retained by the member and the union's legal counsel to better understand the circumstances and provide support.

KERA reached out to ICE and Southwest and will update this story with any response.

A spokesperson for ICE told the Dallas Morning News the agency cannot search detainment records by employer.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.